Funny Meme

Posted by on

Saw this today (don’t know the truth of it):

Congress invited actress Julia Roberts to testify about groundwater poisoning because she starred in the movie Erin Brockovich, instead of inviting the actual Erin Brockovich to testify about her own experiences.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.