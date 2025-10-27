- Battle of Marathon (490 BCE)
Invaders: Persian Empire (Darius I)
Defenders: Athenians & Plataeans, Greece
Details: Persians invaded with ~20,000 troops; Athenians (~10,000) used phalanx tactics at Marathon.
Outcome: Athenians killed ~6,400 Persians, lost ~192, halted Persian advance.
- Battle of Salamis & Plataea (480–479 BCE)
Invaders: Persian Empire (Xerxes I)
Defenders: Greek city-states (Athens, Sparta)
Details: After Thermopylae, Greeks sank ~200 Persian ships at Salamis; defeated ~100,000 Persians at Plataea.
Outcome: Expelled Persians, preserved Greek independence.
- Battle of Stalingrad (1942–1943)
Invaders: Nazi Germany (Adolf Hitler)
Defenders: Soviet Union (Joseph Stalin, Vasily Chuikov)
Details: Germans (~270,000) invaded; Soviets (~200,000) used urban warfare, encircled enemy.
Outcome: Destroyed German 6th Army, turning point in WWII.
King Darius the Great: (Persia)
“Hey look, in all honestly, I just wanted to kill all White men in my country, and then rape their wives, but I didn’t expect some kind of Spanish Inquisition.”
