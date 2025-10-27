History Corner — Take Heart: It Can Be Done!

  • Battle of Marathon (490 BCE)
    Invaders: Persian Empire (Darius I)
    Defenders: Athenians & Plataeans, Greece
    Details: Persians invaded with ~20,000 troops; Athenians (~10,000) used phalanx tactics at Marathon.
    Outcome: Athenians killed ~6,400 Persians, lost ~192, halted Persian advance.
  • Battle of Salamis & Plataea (480–479 BCE)
    Invaders: Persian Empire (Xerxes I)
    Defenders: Greek city-states (Athens, Sparta)
    Details: After Thermopylae, Greeks sank ~200 Persian ships at Salamis; defeated ~100,000 Persians at Plataea.
    Outcome: Expelled Persians, preserved Greek independence.
  • Battle of Stalingrad (1942–1943)
    Invaders: Nazi Germany (Adolf Hitler)
    Defenders: Soviet Union (Joseph Stalin, Vasily Chuikov)
    Details: Germans (~270,000) invaded; Soviets (~200,000) used urban warfare, encircled enemy.
    Outcome: Destroyed German 6th Army, turning point in WWII.

Prevent Pineapples from Populating our Pizzas! …Or whatever other illegal immigration metaphor you prefer.

