Straight Line of the Day: Good Lines To Add to My Horror Movie…

I’m always working on this. I’ve only got like an hour and 58 minutes remaining, to fill in.

I’ve already got “I’m just gonna go find out what the hell that was. Stay here! I’ll be right back!” and

  • “Wait! Did you hear that?”
  • “Great! … my phone’s not working!”
  • “Come on, Babe, let’s find somewhere private to sneak off to. No one will miss us for a few minutes.”
  • “Damn these cheap batteries!”
  • “A chainsaw? Here?? Doesn’t add up.”
  • “Wait — what’s that under the tarp?”
  • “What’s up there?”
  • “What’s over there?”
  • “Did you see that?”
  • “That’s what you’re afraid of? Some stupid old magic mumbo-jumbo?”
  • “Ugh, you guys! I can’t wait to get back to the sorority!” (Pouts)
  • “Quit kidding around! It’s not funny!”

Oh, wait, that last one is from a different thing I’m always working on.

  1. “He’s going to kill us”!
    “Let’s run and hide behind the row of hanging chainsaws”!
    “Smart”
    “Why can’t we just get back in the running car”?!
    “Are you crazy?! Let’s run for the cemetery”! 🪦

  5. “We should probably split up. It’ll make the search faster.”

    “Where did I leave that kitchen knife? Ahh never mind. It’ll turn up”

    “Maybe someone in that dark mysterious alley has a phone we can borrow to call for help”

    “Yeah, I fell in the vat of glowing oooze, but otherwise I’ve never felt better”

  10. “Okay kid’s, you’re mom and I will be back in 2 days…”
    “Check out this new station wagon I just got”
    “No, nothing bit me”
    “Of course it didn’t touch me”
    “Whew, that should have killed us! We cheated death on that one!”
    Overhears a woman at the bar say something about “Deal” and “Crowley”

  16. “Not to worry, our small town sheriff with the room temperature IQ will protect us.”

    “The slasher who just got released on the insanity plea, only kills people on National Pizza Day. That’s not until tomorrow. So we’re safe. Just a coincidence that his parents’ pizza restaurant is running an early bird special.”

    “Interesting. These tombstones have our names and today’s date on them. Let me ask the groundskeeper with the hockey mask if he can explain it.”

    “That’s funny. Google Maps doesn’t show this town we’re passing through called Chopped Tourists.”

    “Why is it that we are young and running at breakneck speed while the monster is just shambling along carrying a chainsaw, yet we can’t put distance between us?”

    “Let’s hide in the abandoned cabin that someone built in the middle of the cemetery.”

