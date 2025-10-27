Straight Line of the Day: Good Lines To Add to My Horror Movie…

I’m always working on this. I’ve only got like an hour and 58 minutes remaining, to fill in.
I’ve already got “I’m just gonna go find out what the hell that was. Stay here! I’ll be right back!” and
- “Wait! Did you hear that?”
- “Great! … my phone’s not working!”
- “Come on, Babe, let’s find somewhere private to sneak off to. No one will miss us for a few minutes.”
- “Damn these cheap batteries!”
- “A chainsaw? Here?? Doesn’t add up.”
- “Wait — what’s that under the tarp?”
- “What’s up there?”
- “What’s over there?”
- “Did you see that?”
- “That’s what you’re afraid of? Some stupid old magic mumbo-jumbo?”
- “Ugh, you guys! I can’t wait to get back to the sorority!” (Pouts)
- “Quit kidding around! It’s not funny!”
Oh, wait, that last one is from a different thing I’m always working on.
“He’s going to kill us”!
“Let’s run and hide behind the row of hanging chainsaws”!
“Smart”
“Why can’t we just get back in the running car”?!
“Are you crazy?! Let’s run for the cemetery”! 🪦
I like the “running car” one.
I’ll use it in my script.
Two hours to go.
I guess you know I stole it from a TV commercial, one of my favorites of all time, around Halloween time anyway.
So you get an award for honesty:
Hey! Its AOC!
Obama horror:
“Folks, if I had torn down the East Wing I would have turned it into a Gay Bathouse…for my people.”
Hey, I can be honest, too…
Hey! Its AOC again!
All this time I thought Areola was a constellation…by the Big Zipper.
Someday, when the breaks are beating the boys… win just one — for the Zipper.
GEICO. One of their best commercials. Along with R. Lee Ermey as a therapist.
I would always find a place for Renfield’s laughter “heh-heeheeheeheeheehee…”
+1
“Hey, has anyone seen the Emu around here?”
Girl in wet tank top: “I’ve got a bad feeling about this…”
He’s been busy.
Cheeky
I do.
Heh. Got ya.
“Let’s go into that darkend attic!”
“We should probably split up. It’ll make the search faster.”
“Where did I leave that kitchen knife? Ahh never mind. It’ll turn up”
“Maybe someone in that dark mysterious alley has a phone we can borrow to call for help”
“Yeah, I fell in the vat of glowing oooze, but otherwise I’ve never felt better”
59 minutes to fill.
“Who’s that guy in the dusty hat and leather jacket with the machete? He might help.”
“…but first, I’m going to take a shower!”
57 minutes later . . .
“This darn shower-head doesn’t work!”
“Yeah, that crazy guy was talking nonsense.”
So you’ve seen this?
We’ll be safe — very safe — here with Oppo:
Mika in the middle?
Mika leaving Oppo:
Mika before meeting Oppo:
Mika after meeting Oppo:
Is that MY hand?!
“Okay kid’s, you’re mom and I will be back in 2 days…”
“Check out this new station wagon I just got”
“No, nothing bit me”
“Of course it didn’t touch me”
“Whew, that should have killed us! We cheated death on that one!”
Overhears a woman at the bar say something about “Deal” and “Crowley”
“This game uses an autosave feature. Do not turn off the power when you see this icon in the corner of the screen.”
So … Micorsoft?
(Spelled wrongly intentinally.)
Scientist: “I know that we can do this, but should we?”
Oppo’s maxim.
“This town has a Democrat for a mayor, should be perfectly safe.”
“I’m not going to turn around so you can get the satisfaction of seeing me gasp in fear before you suck my brains out.“
I saw it was a link. I clicked on the link. Funny link!
I wish IMAO were as funny as that link!
We just have Biden sucking boobs a mile off center.
“I vish . . . ”
“. . . I vish if Oppo would onnnly take me out of this clothes . . . “
Gotta love those interns:
“Not to worry, our small town sheriff with the room temperature IQ will protect us.”
“The slasher who just got released on the insanity plea, only kills people on National Pizza Day. That’s not until tomorrow. So we’re safe. Just a coincidence that his parents’ pizza restaurant is running an early bird special.”
“Interesting. These tombstones have our names and today’s date on them. Let me ask the groundskeeper with the hockey mask if he can explain it.”
“That’s funny. Google Maps doesn’t show this town we’re passing through called Chopped Tourists.”
“Why is it that we are young and running at breakneck speed while the monster is just shambling along carrying a chainsaw, yet we can’t put distance between us?”
“Let’s hide in the abandoned cabin that someone built in the middle of the cemetery.”
They’re all classic, but those last two are my favorites.
“We’re out of tuna.”
“Oppo’s OK in my book.”
“… and in my laptop {girlish giggle}”