Straight Line of the Day: Good Lines To Add to My Horror Movie…

I’m always working on this. I’ve only got like an hour and 58 minutes remaining, to fill in.

I’ve already got “I’m just gonna go find out what the hell that was. Stay here! I’ll be right back!” and

“Wait! Did you hear that?”

“Great! … my phone’s not working!”

“Come on, Babe, let’s find somewhere private to sneak off to. No one will miss us for a few minutes.”

“Damn these cheap batteries!”

“A chainsaw? Here?? Doesn’t add up.”

“Wait — what’s that under the tarp?”

“What’s up there?”

“What’s over there?”

“Did you see that?”

“That’s what you’re afraid of? Some stupid old magic mumbo-jumbo?”

“Ugh, you guys! I can’t wait to get back to the sorority!” (Pouts)

“Quit kidding around! It’s not funny!”

Oh, wait, that last one is from a different thing I’m always working on.