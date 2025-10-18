Straight Line of the Day: Wait — Is This a Problem, or an Opportunity?

Cyprus has a cat problem: One feline for every resident
AP | October 14, 2025

The island of cats has a cat problem.

Officials in Cyprus, the small island nation in the eastern corner of the Mediterranean, estimate there is roughly one feral cat for every one of its 1 million inhabitants — though activists contend the actual population is hundreds of thousands higher.

10 Comments

  7. We have surf and turf. They have Dragon Tiger Phoenix…

    https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=7a55ddd728a7ba96&rlz=1C1GCEB_enUS1166US1166&tbm=lcl&sxsrf=AE3TifOU8xsY4BmJy0hgzOYFPdHC28Zovg:1760808813002&q=chinese+takeout+in+Cyprus&rflfq=1&num=10&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjn1sP-o66QAxVdMlkFHZM4KmwQjGp6BAgxEAE&biw=2048&bih=983&dpr=1.25#rlfi=hd:;si:;mv:[[35.181760890422844,33.179804768550596],[34.70885960175634,32.109754512658085]]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon_tiger_phoenix

