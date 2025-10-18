Happy “No Kinks” Day! Posted by Oppo on 18 October 2025, 10:02 am Grr, they really got me going — they got me so I can’t sleep at night.
Ode to Mika:
Girl, you really got me goin’
You got me so I don’t know what I’m doin’
Yeah, you really got me now
You got me so I can’t sleep at night
Yeah, you really got me now
You got me so I don’t know what I’m doin’, now
Oh yeah, you really got me now
You got me so I can’t sleep at night
You Really Got Me!
You Really Got Me!
You Really Got Me! 🎵
I admit it: weird attraction to chesty liberal schoolmarm who espouses everything opposite to what I believe?
Just keep Lola away; we’ll be OK.
I was tired of waiting for you to post