Babesleaga Group AI : Final Results and Standings

Let us congratulate the winner of group AI…
Ann-Margaret
Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Ann-Margaret
|7 – 0 – 0
|538
|76.85
|134
|76.85 – 19.14
|Jayne Mansfield
|6 – 1 – 0
|389
|55.57
|297
|55.57 – 42.42
|Catherine Deneuve
|5 – 2 – 0
|364
|52.00
|350
|52.00 – 50.00
|Donna Douglas
|4 – 3 – 0
|340
|48.57
|357
|48.57 – 51.00
|Bernadette Peters
|2 – 5 – 0
|306
|43.71
|404
|43.71 – 57.71
|Virginia Madsen
|2 – 5 – 0
|305
|43.57
|378
|43.57 – 54.00
|Julie Newmar
|2 – 5 – 0
|295
|42.14
|365
|42.14 – 52.14
|Joan Collins
|0 – 7 – 0
|202
|28.85
|477
|28.85 – 68.14
Group AJ
**Warning! Warning! 10:00am match will tip off on time BUT, all other matches may be delayed. My picture source website is no loading photos so I have none for several of the Babes. I don’t know if I will get enough in time. Working on the problem.
Week 1
- 10:00 am Emily Blunt vs Natalie Portman
- 2:00 pm Anne Hathaway vs Jennifer Love-Hewitt*
- 6:00 pm Elizabeth Olsin vs Selma Hayek*
- 8:00 pm Jessica Chastain vs Julianne Moore*