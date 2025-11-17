Babesleaga Group AI : Final Results and Standings

Posted by on

Let us congratulate the winner of group AI…

Ann-Margaret

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
68 votes · 68 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
67 votes · 67 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
61 votes · 61 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
95 votes · 95 answers
Vote

Final Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Ann-Margaret7 – 0 – 053876.8513476.85 – 19.14
Jayne Mansfield6 – 1 – 038955.5729755.57 – 42.42
Catherine Deneuve5 – 2 – 036452.0035052.00 – 50.00
Donna Douglas4 – 3 – 034048.5735748.57 – 51.00
Bernadette Peters2 – 5 – 030643.7140443.71 – 57.71
Virginia Madsen2 – 5 – 030543.5737843.57 – 54.00
Julie Newmar2 – 5 – 029542.1436542.14 – 52.14
Joan Collins0 – 7 – 020228.8547728.85 – 68.14

Group AJ

**Warning! Warning! 10:00am match will tip off on time BUT, all other matches may be delayed. My picture source website is no loading photos so I have none for several of the Babes. I don’t know if I will get enough in time. Working on the problem.

Week 1

  • 10:00 am Emily Blunt vs Natalie Portman
  • 2:00 pm Anne Hathaway vs Jennifer Love-Hewitt*
  • 6:00 pm Elizabeth Olsin vs Selma Hayek*
  • 8:00 pm Jessica Chastain vs Julianne Moore*

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.