Babesleaga Group AI : Final Results and Standings

Let us congratulate the winner of group AI…

Ann-Margaret

Results

Donna Douglas 68 votes

Ann-Margaret 67 votes

Jayne Mansfield 61 votes

Bernadette Peters 95 votes

Final Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Ann-Margaret 7 – 0 – 0 538 76.85 134 76.85 – 19.14 Jayne Mansfield 6 – 1 – 0 389 55.57 297 55.57 – 42.42 Catherine Deneuve 5 – 2 – 0 364 52.00 350 52.00 – 50.00 Donna Douglas 4 – 3 – 0 340 48.57 357 48.57 – 51.00 Bernadette Peters 2 – 5 – 0 306 43.71 404 43.71 – 57.71 Virginia Madsen 2 – 5 – 0 305 43.57 378 43.57 – 54.00 Julie Newmar 2 – 5 – 0 295 42.14 365 42.14 – 52.14 Joan Collins 0 – 7 – 0 202 28.85 477 28.85 – 68.14

Group AJ

**Warning! Warning! 10:00am match will tip off on time BUT, all other matches may be delayed. My picture source website is no loading photos so I have none for several of the Babes. I don’t know if I will get enough in time. Working on the problem.

Week 1