Saturday Night What The . . . ? Posted by Oppo on 15 November 2025, 8:00 pm If Walrus doesn’t appear with a Hootenanny, here’s my fill-in. I’m clearly no good at this.
I’ve always loved that shot; Chuck’s like what on Earth is that noise, and John’s got a look of Sorry Bro, my bad.
You stop playing that music, you’re ruining my mental breakdown…
Man to Graduate:
“Plastic Ono Band”
Dude, your woman sounds like an orchestra of scorched cats!
Sorry … I know there are lotsa cat lovers here on IMAO & that’s gonna come across as kinda insulting.