Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/5/2025 : New Matches for 11/12/2025

Just a fortnight til Thanksgiving. Think about it.
Results from 11/5/2025
|Maryam d’Abo
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|125
|5
|66
|Lois Chiles
|No Preference
|Kell Tyler
|139
|3
|57
New matches for 11/12/2025
Match 1
(13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier) vs Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Carey Lowell
|3 – 2 – 0
|747 – 8 – 496
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Corinne Clery
|3 – 2 – 0
|456 -4 – 349
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
Match 2
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 4 – 0
|207 – 14 – 623
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|1 – 4 – 0
|398 – 15 – 725
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.