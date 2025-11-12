Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 11/5/2025 : New Matches for 11/12/2025

Posted by on

Just a fortnight til Thanksgiving. Think about it.

Results from 11/5/2025

Maryam d’AboNo PreferenceOlga Bisera
125566

Lois ChilesNo PreferenceKell Tyler
139357

New matches for 11/12/2025

Match 1

(13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier) vs Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(13) Carey Lowell3 – 2 – 0747 – 8 – 496
Pam Bouvier

Actress:Carey Lowell
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Corinne Clery3 – 2 – 0456 -4 – 349

Corinne Dufour

Actress:Corinne Cléry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.

Corinne Clery

Who do you prefer?
39 votes · 39 answers
Vote

Match 2

Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Emily Bolton1 – 4 – 0207 – 14 – 623
Manuela

Actress:Emily Bolton
Nationality:Aruban
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

Emily Bolton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Talisa Soto1 – 4 – 0398 – 15 – 725
Lupe Lamora

Actress:Talisa Soto
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.

Talisa Soto

Who do you prefer?
37 votes · 37 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.