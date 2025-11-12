Average Day for Interns

Interns are colloquially known as Love Burglars.

And they are often overheard to say things along the lines of . . .

“Oppo was my only [fill in the blank] … “

“But mine, too!”

Gun beats hairbrush every time.

“Anyone from IMAO going from New York to Miami?”

It may be my imagination, but interns seem to be getting more and more hard-boiled..

For instance: the latest employee yearbook: