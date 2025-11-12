Straight Line of the Day: Well, Is There Anything You Would Say to Walrus’s Visitor?

“Golf, gambling, tequila, libraries, memes, babes, punctuation — but what has Walrus ever *really* done for us?”

“Does Walrus have a friend I can spend the night with?”

Oppo:

