Straight Line of the Day: Well, Is There Anything You Would Say to Walrus’s Visitor? Posted by Oppo on 12 November 2025, 12:00 pm “Golf, gambling, tequila, libraries, memes, babes, punctuation — but what has Walrus ever *really* done for us?” . “Does Walrus have a friend I can spend the night with?” . Oppo:
Was Walrus really Terry “The Toad” Fields in American Graffiti? 🤔
Dear esteemed guest, whenever Walrus begins to wax eloquently about his prowess with his coterie of babes, gently distract him by asking about his Lego models – works every time…
Walrus treats all potential visitors like a knock knock joke, especially the hostage negotiators.
Tell him about your crippling fear of Australian flightless birds