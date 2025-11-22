Consumer Corner: Packed In Like Sardines

That old saying had a clear meaning, right?

Until recently, that is.

For the first time in my life, I opened Bumble Bee sardine tins — 3 over the course of a month — and in all three found, upon peeling back the finger-cutter, that I could see the bottom of the tin.

Yes, the sardines had been layered somewhat diagonally, so they could get fewer fish into the tin.

It gives a weight, but naturally I don’t have any old tins to compare with, to see if the weight is diminished. If it’s not, I guess I shouldn’t complain.

Yet here I am.