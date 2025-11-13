Straight Line of the Day: “I’m Almost Willing To Bet Money That…” Posted by Oppo on 13 November 2025, 12:00 pm
…Bob B will be the next one to post….I bet an Obama 3 dollar bill.
Shoulda bet the over, chum…
I’m betting the under tonite though. Jets 20 – Cheating Patriots 10. 🏈
“I’m Almost Willing To Bet Money That…“
…I won’t forgive myself.
I’ll lose any bet that I bet money on
… AI will eventually take over the entire gambling world, with “real-time” proposition betting becoming the (heavily manipulated) norm …
…the house always wins.
I’m almost willing to bet money …
… but whenever the odds are 50-50, I lose nine times out of ten.