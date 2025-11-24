Straight Line of the Day: Tehran Running Out of Water. IMAO Response: …

Taps run dry as water crisis forces Iran to consider evacuating its capital

NBC News | Nov. 16, 2025 | Amin Khodadadi, Evan Bush and Babak Dehghanpisheh

… Iran is facing its worst water crisis in decades. With no end in sight and authorities warning they may even have to evacuate the capital of 10 million people, residents like Ensani are scrambling to respond.

“We didn’t have water for three days. The pressure was so low that nothing came out.”