Straight Line of the Day: Tips To Tackle Your Climate Anxiety

Posted by on

Climate change is in the news during COP30. We’ve got tips to tackle your climate anxiety
The Associated Press | November 12, 2025 | BY Caleigh Wells

… Climate stories can be difficult to consume year-round, whether it’s about natural disasters, victims of heat waves or sea level rise or new studies about global warming impacts.

“When you throw a ton of scary facts and information at people, their nervous system shuts down. It’s a coping mechanism,” said Sarah Newman, founder and executive director of the Climate Mental Health Network.

14 Comments

  2. First rule of COPing with COP30 Club: take a walk outside and enjoy…

    Second rule of COPing with COP30 Club: Look at the actual data, not the computer model projections…

    Third rule of COPing with COP30 Club: laugh at anything Michael Mann says…

    2
    Reply to this comment

  9. … go outside to drown your tears in the above average rainfall this fall (at least here in the PNW).

    …Go sit on the boulder in my backyard in WA that originally came from Montana or Idaho during one of the several times the ice dam broke and Glacial Lake Missoula flooded across the state.

    3
    Reply to this comment

  10. You may ask yourself, “What is that baseless crap?”
    You may ask yourself, “Where does that Net Zero go to?”
    And you may ask yourself, “Am I right, am I wrong?”
    And you may say to yourself, “My God, what have I done?”

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.