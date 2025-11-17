Straight Line of the Day: Tips To Tackle Your Climate Anxiety

Climate change is in the news during COP30. We’ve got tips to tackle your climate anxiety

The Associated Press | November 12, 2025 | BY Caleigh Wells

… Climate stories can be difficult to consume year-round, whether it’s about natural disasters, victims of heat waves or sea level rise or new studies about global warming impacts.

“When you throw a ton of scary facts and information at people, their nervous system shuts down. It’s a coping mechanism,” said Sarah Newman, founder and executive director of the Climate Mental Health Network.