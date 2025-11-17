Straight Line of the Day: Tips To Tackle Your Climate Anxiety

Climate change is in the news during COP30. We’ve got tips to tackle your climate anxiety
The Associated Press | November 12, 2025 | BY Caleigh Wells
… Climate stories can be difficult to consume year-round, whether it’s about natural disasters, victims of heat waves or sea level rise or new studies about global warming impacts.
“When you throw a ton of scary facts and information at people, their nervous system shuts down. It’s a coping mechanism,” said Sarah Newman, founder and executive director of the Climate Mental Health Network.
If you or a loved ones anxiety level went up after reading this you may be entitled to compensation.
First rule of COPing with COP30 Club: take a walk outside and enjoy…
Second rule of COPing with COP30 Club: Look at the actual data, not the computer model projections…
Third rule of COPing with COP30 Club: laugh at anything Michael Mann says…
… hire a team of lawyers to get your just compensation…
… read all of the dire predictions from the ‘Seventies and explore how many came to pass…
All you have to do is realize that “When [they] throw a ton of scary facts and information at [you]” their intent is to scare you. The intent is not to provide you with useful or accurate information.
When [they] throw a ton of scary facts and information at [you], they’d better clean them up afterwards.
They’re just throwing a temperature tantrum.
Go for a drive.
Embrace the suck.
Roasting marshmallows over a burning tire always settles my nerves.
… go outside to drown your tears in the above average rainfall this fall (at least here in the PNW).
…Go sit on the boulder in my backyard in WA that originally came from Montana or Idaho during one of the several times the ice dam broke and Glacial Lake Missoula flooded across the state.
I once lost a girl friend…lost like tears in the rain. 😭 🌧️
You may ask yourself, “What is that baseless crap?”
You may ask yourself, “Where does that Net Zero go to?”
And you may ask yourself, “Am I right, am I wrong?”
And you may say to yourself, “My God, what have I done?”
If you’re a Taurus, see your florist.
If anyone brings up climate change I tell them to stick their climate in the location of the next ice age. You know, where the sun don’t shine.