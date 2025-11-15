Straight Line of the Day: Ways To Destroy a House Posted by Oppo on 15 November 2025, 12:00 pm I’d say cooking ammunition in the oven is right up there on the list. Then there’s a pack of pit bulls who don’t like each other.
One ill-thought-out word can be enough…
Entropy, if you’re playing the long ng game…
The way I got it figured..if there’s 50 ways to leave your lover there has to be at least that many to destroy a house.
Leave the windows open during wallaby mating season.
I, personally, prefer a Bob-cat…