Trivial Corner Posted by Oppo on 11 November 2025, 3:00 pm In 1929, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to kill a spider without a man present. However, the location of that spider is unknown to this day. 1
Fake News…her navigator Frederick Joseph Noonan’s great great great grandson, Frederick Joseph Noonan the Fourth still has it preserved in a Funk and Wagnall jar that the Senior Noonan captured for Amelia so they could become the very first person’s in history to become members of the “Mile High Club.” Quite a feat for no auto pilot.
Although married twice, Fred Noonan never had children.
That’s not what they’re saying in Tijuana where he was seen hanging out with “the ladies”. I did the research.