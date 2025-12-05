Hey, Motor Pool! Is Walrus’s Car Not Detailed Yet? Posted by Oppo on 5 December 2025, 2:00 pm There’s something over on the driver’s side of the windshield. Intern A, go get him a taxi. Intern B, show how you’ll sit down in the back seat of that taxi. Intern C was unavailable for comment.
On the outside or the inside of the windshield?
On the outside, of course! Why would . . . oh.
Miss Pigtails:
“I heard Pennzoil is the best brand of windshield wiper fluid.”
THEY HAVE NAMES OPPO!
Well, in my defense, the names I give them get me a trip to H.R. all the time.