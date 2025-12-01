Straight Line of the Day: Statements You’ll Never Hear… Posted by Oppo on 1 December 2025, 12:00 pm i.e., “I just read an interesting think-piece on IMAO.” or: “At last! That MaryAnn vs. Ginger debate has been put to rest!” . “I’m smarter, now that I’ve watched The View.”
I never hear the “dog whistles” that liberals tell me I hear.
After listening to (Insert Hollywood celebrity) I’m changing my vote and opinions about everything.
…” Yes I was on Epstein’s Island and I enjoyed every nano second of it.”
I went to the DMV and got my license easy peasy.
Actually you do hear that – but only in accented, broken English.
“Hey, this ain’t my regular coffee, it’s that Folger’s crap!”
That Prius in the left lane is really making the world a better place!
When I grow up, I want to be just like Joe Biden!
We are all pleased that the IMAO Intern Interview and Selection Procedures are fair, consistent and well documented.
So like the NCAA College Football Playoff Committee? Gotcha.
Cobalt doped carbon quantum dots in vinegar sounds amazing, but if they used organic non-GMO apple cider vinegar it would be like the Elixir of Life.
Oh, c’mon – everybody says that.
“I ain’t afraid of no Emu…”
They never say it twice that’s for sure.
DNC: “We are releasing the names and addresses of all 81 million Biden voters in 2020 to the Justice Department, noting which 40 million or so were dead or illegal, along with names and payoff amounts we made to our 2000 mules. We are ashamed to have committed this fraud.”
“Hillary’s assassins are overrated. I just got back from the grand jury . . . ”
“This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is proud to induct the Village People, Tears For Fears, Queen Latifah, Barbra Streisand, and Milli Vanilli.”