I’ll Say It: This Is One Strange Hospital Posted by Oppo on 1 December 2025, 11:00 am Catch phrase: “Visiting Whores Are OVER.” 2
the picture could go with either “too weak to kill” or “the white-headed corpse” – maybe both! “fire test” works too if the nurse shoots that close to the oxygen tent.
also “an acme indemnity op story” calls to mind Wile E. Coyote doing undercover dirty work for an insurance company.
I’ve never seen a hospital take patient privacy so seriously.
I read the man has his right hand around the nurse’s buttocks…just kidding, it got blown off during the war.
“But as a young boy (and I mean boy of 12 or 13, certainly), I encountered, outside the home
again, in …the local grocery store and the local drug stores, the softcore pornography (or what
people “softcore”…). … As I think as I’ve explained you last night, that this … anecdote …
that as young boys we explore the backdoors and … the sideways and byways of their
neighborhoods, and oftentimes the people would dump … the garbage and whatever they’re
cleaning out their house and from time to time, we come across pornographic books of a
harder nature than … a more graphic, you might say, a more explicit nature of what we would
encounter, let’s say, in your local grocery store. And this also included such things as, let’s
say … detective magazines… ” – Ted Bundy, January 23rd, 1989
New York Post dubbed her Nurse Viagra.
“I ain’t paying this hospital bill!”
“Damn right I ordered the Code Red!”
A really primitive PET scan …