8 Comments

  1. the picture could go with either “too weak to kill” or “the white-headed corpse” – maybe both! “fire test” works too if the nurse shoots that close to the oxygen tent.

    also “an acme indemnity op story” calls to mind Wile E. Coyote doing undercover dirty work for an insurance company.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  4. “But as a young boy (and I mean boy of 12 or 13, certainly), I encountered, outside the home
    again, in …the local grocery store and the local drug stores, the softcore pornography (or what
    people “softcore”…). … As I think as I’ve explained you last night, that this … anecdote …
    that as young boys we explore the backdoors and … the sideways and byways of their
    neighborhoods, and oftentimes the people would dump … the garbage and whatever they’re
    cleaning out their house and from time to time, we come across pornographic books of a
    harder nature than … a more graphic, you might say, a more explicit nature of what we would
    encounter, let’s say, in your local grocery store. And this also included such things as, let’s
    say … detective magazines… ” – Ted Bundy, January 23rd, 1989

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.