Friday Night Open Thread: Is Swearing Good for Your Health?

I mean, it’s cathartic and all, but . . .
Why swearing is good for your health
RTÉ News | 16 Jan 2026 | Michelle Spear, University of Bristol
… Most everyday language originates in the cerebral cortex, where ideas are shaped into words. Swearing, however, lights up a much older network — the limbic system, which governs emotion, memory and survival responses. …
Recent research shows that swearing can actually change how much pain people can handle. A 2024 review looked at studies on swearing’s pain-reducing effects and found consistent evidence that people who repeated taboo words could keep their hands in icy water significantly longer than those who repeated neutral words.
