Friday Night Open Thread: Is Swearing Good for Your Health?

I mean, it’s cathartic and all, but . . .

Why swearing is good for your health
RTÉ News | 16 Jan 2026 | Michelle Spear, University of Bristol

… Most everyday language originates in the cerebral cortex, where ideas are shaped into words. Swearing, however, lights up a much older network — the limbic system, which governs emotion, memory and survival responses. …

Recent research shows that swearing can actually change how much pain people can handle. A 2024 review looked at studies on swearing’s pain-reducing effects and found consistent evidence that people who repeated taboo words could keep their hands in icy water significantly longer than those who repeated neutral words.

Makes sense. Kind of how I survive the Obama and Biden years.

