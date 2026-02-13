Friday Night Open Thread: Is Swearing Good for Your Health?

I mean, it’s cathartic and all, but . . .

Why swearing is good for your health

RTÉ News | 16 Jan 2026 | Michelle Spear, University of Bristo l

… Most everyday language originates in the cerebral cortex, where ideas are shaped into words. Swearing, however, lights up a much older network — the limbic system, which governs emotion, memory and survival responses. …

Recent research shows that swearing can actually change how much pain people can handle. A 2024 review looked at studies on swearing’s pain-reducing effects and found consistent evidence that people who repeated taboo words could keep their hands in icy water significantly longer than those who repeated neutral words.