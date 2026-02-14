They Still Allow Craps in the Streets

Liberals: there’s nothing they can’t ruin; there are no rules they will follow.
Blackjack banned at California cardrooms under new rules
Yahoo | February 10, 2026 | Brett Stover
New regulations will bar cardrooms from offering blackjack and other player-dealer games — a move opponents say will devastate the industry in California.
Under one of the two new rules, cardrooms cannot offer blackjack, the world’s most popular casino card game. Players would no longer “bust” by exceeding 21 points, and cardrooms may not use the name “blackjack” or include the number 21.
“I’ve got thirty! Hit me again! Everybody wins!”
Yes, I believe much of the homeless citizenry still craps in the streets of San Fran.
“Players would no longer “bust” by exceeding 21 points”
How about the dealer? Do you still lose if the dealer has a higher number of point than you? This can’t be serious.
Shut up and deal!!!
And check your shootin’ irons at the door…
Didn’t they do something equally stupid years ago based on the game of battle and call it “War”?Lasted about 10 minutes before being shelved. A game for players whose common core math skills prevented them from counting as high as 21, but they could use a cheat sheet to see if a 6 was higher than a 5.
Vegas will simply get more California traffic from this. Some Vegas casinos have blackjack games with weird rules, and rarely have players. Besides, lots of tables have idiot side bets anyway, giving the house a 20%+ profit, so they don’t need rule changes to separate the arithmetic challenged from their money.
Dementia Joe:
“It ain’t no fun being a Mitochondriac but I’m still the smartest dimocrat I’ve ever known jack.”