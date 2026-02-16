Not Sure How This Is Different From IMAO

Posted by on

Is the party over for Thailand’s playboy king? He made his poodle an air force chief, spent Covid in a hotel with 20 ‘sex soldiers’ and threw a ‘disloyal’ mistress in jail
daily mail | 2/15/26

Thailand’s playboy king, Maha Vajiralongkorn … was involved in a string of scandals, including making his poodle the chief of his air force, spending the Covid-19 lockdown with a harem of ‘sex soldiers’ in a German hotel, and throwing his mistress into prison for upsetting him and his wife.

10 Comments

  4. There used to be a Thai fast food place in my town. It set up in an ild drive in burger place.

    They had this dish called Kemow Chicken which translated meant “drunken chicken” because it was so flavorful that even a drunk could taste it.

    It was a sad day when it closed. I’ve seen kemow chicken on a menu at a couple of other restaurants but it’s not the same.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.