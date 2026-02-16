Straight Line of the Day: If You’ve Got Less Than $1K To Retire On…

Average American retirement savings are alarmingly low
Channel3000 News | February 10, 2026 | Michelle Renee Quinn

New data from the National Institute of Retirement Security shows that the average American worker has less than $1,000 saved for retirement. …

The figure of less than $1,000 saved includes workers with retirement savings accounts such as 401(k) plans, as well as approximately 56 million U.S. workers who currently lack access to any employer-sponsored retirement plan.

Americans say they need roughly $1.5 million to retire comfortably, and the average savings for all employed adults aged 21 to 64 is just $955. For those who do have retirement savings, the average balance stands at about $40,000—far below the amount many consider necessary for a secure retirement.

