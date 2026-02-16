Straight Line of the Day: If You’ve Got Less Than $1K To Retire On…

Average American retirement savings are alarmingly low
Channel3000 News | February 10, 2026 | Michelle Renee Quinn
New data from the National Institute of Retirement Security shows that the average American worker has less than $1,000 saved for retirement. …
The figure of less than $1,000 saved includes workers with retirement savings accounts such as 401(k) plans, as well as approximately 56 million U.S. workers who currently lack access to any employer-sponsored retirement plan.
Americans say they need roughly $1.5 million to retire comfortably, and the average savings for all employed adults aged 21 to 64 is just $955. For those who do have retirement savings, the average balance stands at about $40,000—far below the amount many consider necessary for a secure retirement.
If You’ve Got Less Than $1K To Retire On…
Then you’re a total Loser and you should just go to a craps table in Vegas and try to turn whatever you have into a million or so…then, after going completely broke go down the road a bit to Area 51 and crash through the gate going 80mph to just end it all.
No worries. My huge tax bill helps them libs buy the lazy vote.
…Wait… retirement is an option???
$1K??? I tip more than that in the men’s room…
No wonder I don’t have any retirement savings…
What services are you tipping for in the men’s room?
Towel, cologne, betting tips, escorts… you know, the usual…
As God is my witness, I thought the guy in the bathroom worked for the restaurant!
If You’ve Got Less Than $1K To Retire On…
. . . get a Minnesota LLC from any place in the world using an address from a vacant lot, then register a day care or health care facility. Spread the graft to Democrat enablers. Retire within minutes.
Well the world is ending in 2030 due to globl warming so party on.
December 2029, Time for hookers and blow!
Time to start maxing out credit cards and party hearty. The banks tell me that by making the minimum payments, the accounts will be paid off in 28 years. Good luck. I like their optimism as to my remaining life expectancy, but don’t share it. LOL
Woohoo. Ten more dollars and I can have a grand old time.
I gots a thousand dolla and a blood clot, where can I buy me some of that socialism?