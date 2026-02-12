Straight Line of the Day (Part 2 of 2): Astounding Animal Facts: … Posted by Oppo on 12 February 2026, 12:00 pm
Cats Rule!
…Dogs drool…
He was an accomplished drummer until that unfortunate accident involving Beaker…
…Penguins are practically chickens…
Windbag’s dog devoured eight bad bunnies that trespassed onto the property last summer.
He was kind enough to drag two of them into my office before digging in.
Dogs have masters. Cats have staff.
… ducks are powerful subatomic particle detectors. You can hear them say “quark” every time they detect one.
That’s because ducks possess fractional electric charges (\(+\frac{2}{3}\) or \(-\frac{1}{3}\)) and are the only particles to carry color charge (red, green, or blue), interacting via the strong force. Quarks have a spin of \(\frac{1}{2}\) and are never found in isolation due to color confinement. This is why ducks have been seen in every color known to man…and women.
A Coulomb of ducks is a terrible thing.
All I know is, L’orange Man Bad.
Am I correct in calculating 1.872e+19 ducks?
1/3 eV?
A little back of the envelope math…
If a duck has a charge of 1/3 eV and you stack an entire coulomb of ducks one on top of the other in a single column, the top duck would be more than 600 light years away from the bottom duck.
That’s because C = Q/V.
Damn electrical symbol ambiguity! We’ve already got C for coulomb and Capacitance. We can’t use it for ducks too.
Wait, what’s the capacitance of an electrolytic duck in Farads? I’m good with Farad & Fowl
Subatomic particle cover for ducks:
Either that or little Johnny is throwing spit balls again.
Eric Burdon never got out of that place. It was the last thing he ever did.
Then, unfortunately, he ended up in the House of the Rising Sun and caught chlamydia. 😩
Shortly after the formation PETA, AETP was formed when an influential pod of Hippopotamus realized that people are actually pretty tasty.
Good to know. I’ll be revising my Christmas list.
A neighbor who has a horse ranch assures me that you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.
He also claims that you can make a small fortune with a horse ranch, but you have start with a large fortune.
You down with OPH?
Other peoples horses.
There’s some money there. And it doesn’t involve stealing them.
I used to think I was out standing in my field but now I realize I was astounding in my field….and I’m really Gene. What happened? I don’t want to be a Glen.
You’ve been autocorrected! Pray the computer doesn’t correct you more!
Your new name: Auto Phil.
That’s cool…just don’t call me Punksawally Phil or whatever that ground hogs name is that’s obsessed with his shadow.
Some populations of koalas have up to 90% chlamydia rates, which is almost as bad as the typical crowd at Studio 54 in 1978.
…or at the House of Blue Lights in Orleans any ole year.
Chlamydia the Tattooed Lady?
Female sheep really are that gross? EWE!
Cows kill more people in the US than sharks do. More than ICE agents, also. Are you listening cows? Uncle Sam needs you.