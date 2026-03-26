I Don’t Care Very Mulch What Happens To My Body After Death, But Yuck!

The Oklahoma State House on Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill that would make it legal to use the decomposed and ground-up remains of human corpses as soil fertilizer in the state.

“Grandma Got Run Over By a John Deere . . . “

The legislation, HB 3660, seeks to include so-called “natural organic reduction” (NOR), a common euphemism for human composting, “as a form of cremation” under state law. Oklahoma’s lower chamber passed the bill 59-37, with both Republicans and Democrats voting in favor, prompting a harsh rebuke from one of the GOP lawmakers who opposes the legislation.

“… If this bill is put into law, Oklahoma joins 14 BLUE states that have legalized this process,” Republican Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Shaw wrote in a Tuesday X post. “So, instead of outlawing this type of practice outright, we’re on track to take the use of humanure as fertilizer another disgusting step forward.”

The 14 states that have legalized NOR include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.