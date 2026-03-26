Molson Labe

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Talks of Sending Police Door-to-Door to Collect Guns
Breitbart | 03/26/2026 | AWR Hawkins
With only one week left in Canada’s buyback-of-banned-arms program, Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree suggests police will go door-to-door during Spring and Summer to collect guns.
Don’t send men with families.
“ Minister of Public Safety”
What he’s suggesting doesn’t sound very safe.
Biden:
“Just call ’em Moron Labes jack and go buy a shotgun.”
I predict a flurry of unfortunate boating accidents being reported to visiting Mounties…
Probably do more bullet collecting than gun collecting.