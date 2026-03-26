Molson Labe

Posted by on

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Talks of Sending Police Door-to-Door to Collect Guns
Breitbart | 03/26/2026 | AWR Hawkins

With only one week left in Canada’s buyback-of-banned-arms program, Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree suggests police will go door-to-door during Spring and Summer to collect guns.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.