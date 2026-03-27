Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/20/2026 : New Matches for 3/27/2026

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Best thing about a guest hosting gig, getting an opportunity to have my Intern application reviewed.

Results from 3/20/2026

Claudine AugerNo PreferenceDenise Perrier
140131

Izabella ScorupcoNo PreferenceLuciana Paluzzi
144142

New Matches for 3/27/2026

Match 1

(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs (4) Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(6) Molly Peters4 – 1 – 0818 – 2 – 398
Patricia Fearing

Actress:Molly Peters
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.

Molly Peters

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(4) Famke Janssen5 – 0 – 0747 – 7 – 217
Xenia Onatopp

Actress:Famke Janssen
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.

Famke Janssen

Who do you prefer?
27 votes · 27 answers
Vote

Match 2

Maryse Guy Mitsuoko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maryse Guy Mitsuoko1 – 4 – 0358 – 11 – 765
Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Gordon0 – 5 – 0306 – 12 – 617
Caroline

Actress:Serena Gordon
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

Serena Gordon

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

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