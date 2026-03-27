Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/20/2026 : New Matches for 3/27/2026

Best thing about a guest hosting gig, getting an opportunity to have my Intern application reviewed.
Results from 3/20/2026
|Claudine Auger
|No Preference
|Denise Perrier
|140
|1
|31
|Izabella Scorupco
|No Preference
|Luciana Paluzzi
|144
|1
|42
New Matches for 3/27/2026
Match 1
(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs (4) Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(6) Molly Peters
|4 – 1 – 0
|818 – 2 – 398
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Famke Janssen
|5 – 0 – 0
|747 – 7 – 217
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
Match 2
Maryse Guy Mitsuoko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|1 – 4 – 0
|358 – 11 – 765
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|0 – 5 – 0
|306 – 12 – 617
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”