38 Comments

  1. New Rule for Major League Baseball: From Now On, …
    Due to low beer sales during the 7th Inning Stretch total nude cheerleaders will be required to run around the bases for no shorter than three minutes…and new restrooms must be built so no matter where you’re at you are no longer than 20 feet away from one.

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