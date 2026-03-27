Stock Up on Strawberries and Steak!

… before the welfare fraudsters grab them all.
Democrats revive a once-taboo idea: Capping grocery prices
Washington Post | February 19, 2026 | Julie Z. Weil
On Thursday, the Center for American Progress, a prominent left-leaning think tank that often cultivates policy ideas later adopted by the Democratic Party, proposed a two-year freeze on the prices of 22 food items, such as strawberries and steak.
If this passes, the steaks literally couldn’t be higher.
“Remember when putting steaks and strawberries in the freezer meant that there were actually steaks and strawberries? Good times, but I’m sure it’s all the Republicans fault…”
Mad Max Waters:
“I once hit a KKK member with a tomahawk ribeye I had just purchased from a butcher because he tried to touch my junk.
I still barbequed and ate that sucka.”
Not sure what’s up with the steak . . .
. . . but I think Walrus has a duplicate key.
Probably a whole lot of “Environmental” policies and various anti-meat initiatives creating declining herd numbers so driving up prices.
The kind you find in a second hand store?