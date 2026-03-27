Stock Up on Strawberries and Steak!

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… before the welfare fraudsters grab them all.

Democrats revive a once-taboo idea: Capping grocery prices
Washington Post | February 19, 2026 | Julie Z. Weil

On Thursday, the Center for American Progress, a prominent left-leaning think tank that often cultivates policy ideas later adopted by the Democratic Party, proposed a two-year freeze on the prices of 22 food items, such as strawberries and steak.

If this passes, the steaks literally couldn’t be higher.

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