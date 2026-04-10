Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/3/2026 : New Matches for 4/10/2026

Someone call for a caped crusader?
Results from 4/3/2026
|Michelle Yeoh
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|122
|0
|56
|(1) Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|166
|0
|43
New Matches for 4/10/2026
Match 1
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 5 – 0
|213 – 9 – 676
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecilie Thomsen
|2 – 3 – 0
|637 – 5 – 458
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
Match 2
Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs (11) Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Karin Dor
|1 – 4 – 0
|295 – 8 – 652
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Denise Richards
|4 – 1 – 0
|637 – 1 – 433
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.