Straight Line of the Day: How Enviable? No, How Unviable! Other Mamdani Commie Promises That We May Hear: …

Zohran Mamdani backs down on cornerstone campaign promise of free NYC buses
NY Post | 4/08/26 | Emily Crane, Craig McCarthy
Mayor Zohran Mamdani conceded he won’t be able to deliver his promise of free buses this year — making a U-turn on one of the cornerstones of his campaign.
Mamdani’s highly-touted demands for free MTA buses have fallen by the wayside in both state and city budget proposals. …
Still, he insisted he was still “absolutely committed to making buses fast and free” — eventually.
He already pussed out on his free grocery stores.
And free child care:
NYC Mayor Mamdani: Uh, Never Mind That Property Tax Hike
Hotair | 03/25/2026 | John Sexton
In January, Mamdani got a big win when he and Hochul publicly committed to a plan for more free child care statewide.
… But creating one new unfunded mandate wasn’t enough for Mamdani. He continued to push for more taxes statewide. His plan for doing this was to threaten a massive property tax hike in the city if Gov. Hochul refused to raise taxes. So in mid-February that’s what he threatened to do.
… Suddenly, all of the would-be socialists who voted this guy into office to raise taxes on other people realized the money for all of his big plans wasn’t going to come from “the rich,” it was going to come from them. And just like that, they decided it was a terrible idea. The backlash was so fierce that Mamdani has now all but abandoned his threat.
And:
Mamdani’s Rent Freeze Fiasco Is Squeezing Landlords Dry, While NYC Housing Crumbles
Hotair | 02/21/2026 | Ward Clark
And:
Zohran Mamdani Now Proposing to Defund the Police in NYC in Order to Fund His Radical Agenda
nypost.com | Feb. 19, 2026 | Mike LaChance
Sigh:
Public employee unions that endorsed Mamdani watch as he raids their pension funds
American Thinker | 19 Feb, 2026 | Monica Showalter
Everybody gets laid!
The problem with socialism is that eventually you will run out of other people’s P*ssy. Then all you can do is go f*ck yourself
The problem with socialism is that eventually you will run out of other people’s money. I guess Mamdani figured it wouldn’t happen so soon.
…a chicken in every pot…and pot in every chicken…
…replacing the police force with the power of … the Teachers Union!!!
We’ll defund the fire department and give you FREE, FUN, bungee cords if you live six stories or higher.
No police anymore? Free designer body bag in a style you would be caught dead in.
Sicko pervert or just sick? You get youth in asia or euthanasia with your free health care.
Bernie Sanders:
“Socialist jokes are not funny
unless everyone gets them. 😡
How Enviable? No, How Unviable! Other Mamdani Commie Promises That We May Hear: …
everyone is entitled to his own personal Emu.
Free tours of millionaire’s homes, take anything you feel entitled to.
Central Park to Queens in 10 minutes, at rush hour, with zero carbon footprint!
Frank’s Mexicannon?
Or a Singhshot?
Democratapult?
Communists always fall short. They promise the dictatorship of the proletariat. But all the proletariat gets is the dictatorship part.
A free unicorn for everyone