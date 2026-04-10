Straight Line of the Day: How Enviable? No, How Unviable! Other Mamdani Commie Promises That We May Hear: …

Zohran Mamdani backs down on cornerstone campaign promise of free NYC buses

NY Post | 4/08/26 | Emily Crane, Craig McCarthy Mayor Zohran Mamdani conceded he won’t be able to deliver his promise of free buses this year — making a U-turn on one of the cornerstones of his campaign. Mamdani’s highly-touted demands for free MTA buses have fallen by the wayside in both state and city budget proposals. … Still, he insisted he was still “absolutely committed to making buses fast and free” — eventually.

He already pussed out on his free grocery stores.

And free child care:

NYC Mayor Mamdani: Uh, Never Mind That Property Tax Hike

Hotair | 03/25/2026 | John Sexton In January, Mamdani got a big win when he and Hochul publicly committed to a plan for more free child care statewide. … But creating one new unfunded mandate wasn’t enough for Mamdani. He continued to push for more taxes statewide. His plan for doing this was to threaten a massive property tax hike in the city if Gov. Hochul refused to raise taxes. So in mid-February that’s what he threatened to do. … Suddenly, all of the would-be socialists who voted this guy into office to raise taxes on other people realized the money for all of his big plans wasn’t going to come from “the rich,” it was going to come from them. And just like that, they decided it was a terrible idea. The backlash was so fierce that Mamdani has now all but abandoned his threat.

And:

Mamdani’s Rent Freeze Fiasco Is Squeezing Landlords Dry, While NYC Housing Crumbles

Hotair | 02/21/2026 | Ward Clark

And:

Zohran Mamdani Now Proposing to Defund the Police in NYC in Order to Fund His Radical Agenda

nypost.com | Feb. 19, 2026 | Mike LaChance

Sigh: