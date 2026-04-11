Straight Line of the Day: A Brawl You’d Expect At Your Funeral: …

Wild video captures women brawling across coffin at funeral after learning they both dated the dead man
NY Post | 4/08/26 | Zoe Hussain
- Easy — Ginger vs. Maryann!
- Blofeld vs. Q
- IRS vs. Credit Card Companies Owed Money
- People Who Know the Difference Between Caskets vs. Coffins (Pedantic to the end)
- Wake vs. Woke
- Scotch vs. Irish
- Irish vs. Irish
- Irish vs. Everyone
- Dali Lama vs. Tiger Woods (long story)
My Mom vs. my Wife
My Aunt vs. my Wife
My Cousins vs. my Wife
The detectives vs. my Wife
… probably my wife shouldn’t go to my funeral.
Cat fight.
Now, now, girls – I loved ALL of you the most.