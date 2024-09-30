Babesleaga Group AC : Week 2 : Results and Stgandings

Thankfully no interruptions this week. God be praised.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Valerie Bertinelli
|2 – 0 – 0
|161
|80.50
|52
|80.50-26.00
|Meredith Baxter
|2 – 0 – 0
|154
|77.00
|45
|77.00-22.50
|Marilu Henner
|2 – 0 – 0
|145
|72.50
|60
|72.50-30.00
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 1 – 0
|109
|54.50
|75
|54.50-37.50
|Suzanne Somers
|1 – 1 – 0
|76
|38.00
|127
|38.00-63.50
|Judy Landers
|0 – 2 – 0
|62
|31.00
|137
|31.00-68.50
|Nancy McKeon
|0 – 2 – 0
|52
|26.00
|158
|26.00-79.00
|Judith Light
|0 – 2 – 0
|43
|21.50
|147
|21.50-73.50
Week 3
- 10:00 am Nancy McKeon vs Judith Light
- 2:00 pm Suzanne Somers vs Valerie Bertinelli
- 6:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Elizabeth Berkley
- 8:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Judy Landers