Babesleaga Group AC : Week 2 : Results and Stgandings

Thankfully no interruptions this week. God be praised.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Valerie Bertinelli2 – 0 – 016180.505280.50-26.00
Meredith Baxter2 – 0 – 015477.004577.00-22.50
Marilu Henner2 – 0 – 014572.506072.50-30.00
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 1 – 010954.507554.50-37.50
Suzanne Somers1 – 1 – 07638.0012738.00-63.50
Judy Landers0 – 2 – 06231.0013731.00-68.50
Nancy McKeon0 – 2 – 05226.0015826.00-79.00
Judith Light0 – 2 – 04321.5014721.50-73.50

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Nancy McKeon vs Judith Light
  • 2:00 pm Suzanne Somers vs Valerie Bertinelli
  • 6:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Elizabeth Berkley
  • 8:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Judy Landers

