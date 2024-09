“Hi Mr. Walrus, got something special for you this week.”

“I can see.”

“I haven’t told you what it is yet.”

“Are we talking about the same thing?”

“I doubt it, we have a selection of previous winning cartoons and memes for people to choose from this week.”

“Kind of disappointing when you think about it.”

Winner

1.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which one is funniest? 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 27 votes · 27 answers Vote

Like this: Like Loading...