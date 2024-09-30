So Sick of This Stuff

Technically, the new series, Agatha All Along , isn’t for very young children. It’s part of the Marvel “universe,” which is meant for a teen and adult demographic.

Despite a massive collapse in share prices the last time Disney released its inner gay, the studio is at it again, this time with a miniseries that its stars describe as a “gay explosion.”

Mostly, though, I just wish I’d never heard the term “gay explosion.”

Heh:

Disney Bloodbath: Latest Round of Layoffs Hitting Hundreds of Corporate Employees

The bloodbath keeps getting worse at the Walt Disney Company, with a new round of layoffs expected to impact hundreds of corporate employees this week.

An estimated 300 people are affected by the layoffs that started Tuesday and are continuing at least through Thursday .. The employees affected are all in the U.S., with multiple divisions impacted, including legal, human resources, finance, and communications

The layoffs represent the latest round of cutting at Disney, which has been trying to right its financial ship amid continued cord-cutting as well as pessimistic consumer sentiment tied to record inflation under the Biden-Harris administration.

Last year, Disney eliminated a whopping 7000 jobs worldwide, with CEO Bob Iger promising an additional $2 billion in additional cost savings.