Straight Line of the Day: Other Civil War-Era Ideas the Dems Can Employ: …

(Other than founding the Ku Klux Klan)
Breaking! DOJ now applying a rarely used Civil War era statute against J6ers after SCOTUS reversed obstruction felony.
Julie Kelly on Twitter X | September 24, 2024 | Julie Kelly
Dems are going to bring back the 3/5ths rule, but this time apply it to strait white males.
Dixie Democrats:
“To this day we still hate Lincoln the Terrorist for freeing the slaves and leaving us without workers to work in the fields and losing millions of dollars after the crops rotted in the fields.
We demand reparations asap or we will start blocking all creek bridges.”
I like the reference to Owl Creek Bridge.
— Ambrose Bierce
I just learned recently that Owl Creek was just to the west of the bloody battle of Shiloh / Pittsburgh Landing — and ol’ Ambrose was a Union staff officer at that battle.
… suspension of habeas corpus is always a fun one…
Well, to be fair, how often have I, personally, used it? Meh…
… federalizing the banking system can’t be far behind…
… they can always restore all traveling to walking or horse-drawn vehicles again…
No can do, livestock flatulence causes global warming. Horses too.
Placing Indian heads on pennies. Oh wait, never mind.
… re-establishing Pickett’s charge as a civil disturbance tactic…
Well, Pickett’s Charge was a mostly peaceful protest.
Fun trivia:
I read that years after the war, Pickett complained to a comrade-in-arms — John Mosby — that the charge itself was a damned bloody ill-conceived disaster. “That old man [Lee] had my division slaughtered at Gettysburg,” he said. “Yes,” said Mosby, “but it made you immortal.”
Note also that when Pickett approached his commander, Longstreet, for instructions on whether to launch the charge — across a mile of open field, and then uphill against seasoned troops and over a hundred cannons. — Longstreet was too choked up with emotion to respond verbally. He knew it would fail. But his general had ordered it.
Longstreet only lowered his head in shame and despair, which Pickett assumed was the signal to go into the meat-grinder.