CBS Maintaining Its Usual High Standards of Journalism, Again

CBS ’60 Minutes’ airs two different answers from VP Harris to the same question
Fox News | October 9, 2024 | Brian Flood, David Rutz
CBS aired two different answers to the same question in its “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, replacing a clip from the Democratic nominee that aired on “Face the Nation” Sunday when the interview package aired in a primetime special on Monday.
Harris was mocked by conservatives when footage of her offering a lengthy “word salad” that was aired by CBS on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” to promote the “60 Minutes” sit-down, when Bill Whitaker asked why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t listening to the United States. However, the vice president’s lengthy answer didn’t make the version that aired on Monday night on “60 Minutes” and a shorter, more focused answer to the same question was shown instead.
“Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” Harris responded in the “Face the Nation” version.
Sometimes interviews are edited to save time, but when CBS aired the interview on Monday night, Harris had a different answer to the exact same question.
“We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end,” Harris said.
The Trump campaign called for CBS to release the full interview unedited on Tuesday.
