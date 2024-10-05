Straight Line of the Day: Halloween

I hate to be Mister Recycle, but this holiday does come around every year, and I don’t remember last year’s submissions at all. They might even have been better than this year’s! Remember when P. Diddy and Eric Adams were around?
Straight Line of the Day: This Year’s Top Halloween Decorations or Costumes: …
Are pictures okay for submissions?
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/db/7a/5f/db7a5f36f4771edc2487217947e180f0–halloween-couples-halloween-crafts.jpg
Been cool if she had those round stick-up battery operated light thingies people put in closets or something.
This is hilarious, but it’s a good way to get your dog killed.
https://youtu.be/9fPGyAZA9gY?si=55iXRgQOhRYlig-r
This Year’s Top Halloween Decorations or Costumes: …