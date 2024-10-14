Straight Line of the Day: Other Than That, What Did the Discovery of the Americas Really Do For Us? Posted by Oppo on 14 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It brought us many different types of smoked bacon..and Canadian Bacon for the Canadians.
It highlighted the importance of first names – can you imagine living in the United States of Vespucci?
It allowed us to become a nation of Johns: John Wayne, John McClain, John Rambo…
Porta-John
Coffee.
Need I say more?
Chocolate, and tomatoes.
Not necessarily together.
“What Did the Discovery of the Americas Really Do For Us?“
Or the Romans?
It meant Europeans could circumnavigate the Earth without wondering why they kept running aground about halfway between home & China.
Well it allowed us an excuse to take the good time and trouble to slaughter every last Indian in the West, but for what? So they can appoint a sheriff that’s blacker’n any Indian! I am depressed.
Well, it’s alleged by some that for a few years, we were actually a Republic. This teaches us that it’s technically possible – assuming you already know what a Republic is, which most don’t.
“What Did the Discovery of the Americas Really Do For Us?“
Who’s “us” Kemosabe?