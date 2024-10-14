Welcome to IMAO! You, Unfortunately, Have the Bottom Bunk Posted by Oppo on 14 October 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Bunk? Hey, things are looking up!
Good grub, tho … I think there’s a Krusty Burger location somewhere on the premises.
I really hope the dude above me doesn’t have bladder control issues.
The U.N. called. Your application for independent country status has been denied. Checkout time is 11:00.
Oh, now we give them the luxury of individual bunks? Wouldn’t have that softness in my day.