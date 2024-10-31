Straight Line of the Day: The Best Way To Treat Little Apple-Cheeked Rapscallions Coming To Your Door Looking for Candy: … Posted by Oppo on 31 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Scream at them about how everyone will die if their parents don’t vote for Kamala…
Healthy doses of childhood trauma.
Hand out unwaxed floss…
Ammo grab bag
*if you decide to do this please post your address. I’m running low in certain calibers.
A scoop of ice cream for each Halloween bag.
See #5 in today’s cartoons and memes.
Have you ever read “Hansel and Gretel”?
If they find the marble in the oatmeal they get to drink from the firehose!
I . . . uh . . . is there a story behind that?
Because I’m going to use it for Halloween.
I can’t take credit for the idea. It’s from an old afternoon kids show on UHF 62.
Claymores.