If We’re Garbage, Does That Make Us Refuse-Niks? Posted by Oppo on 31 October 2024, 1:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Well, Soylent Green is people…
Biden:
“I remember when the Bolsheviks defeated the Refuseniks, lead by the Tyrant Teddy (Refusenik) Roosevelt”!
Only if you choose to refuse to lose your refuse. Or maybe vice verse.
Yes, yes it does.