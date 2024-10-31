Taxpayers Will Also Pay Them $50 Per Week To Eat All Their Peas; and $225 To Pick Up Their Towels Off the Bathroom Floors

Eligible SF residents can now get cash to stay sober

ktvu.com | October 30, 2024

The “Cash Not Drugs” proposal, under which certain residents would receive money to stay sober, is now closer to becoming reality after the city’s Board of Supervisors passed the bill earlier this week.

The bill gives welfare recipients a $100 city-issued gift card for each week they stay sober. Proponents of the plan call it a humane and effective way of dealing with the drug crisis plaguing San Francisco.

Supervisors Ahsha Safai, Dean Preston, Matt Dorsey, and Rafael Mandelman sponsored the bill.

Eligible recipients include those enrolled in the County Adult Assistance Program (CAAP). The Cash Not Drugs is completely voluntary and expected to last for three years.