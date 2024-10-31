Dear Shabby:

I am an Ivy League robotic Democrat soy-milk-drinking man-bun-combing tattooed vegan skinny-jeans-wearing self-proclaimed pusscake who goes biking every night and to bed sipping Bud Light out of a wine glass while reading the New York Times in red plaid pajamas by organic-beeswax candlelight to save Mother Gaia. How can you help me attract a desirable mate? All the ones I’ve met so far are f***ing dogs.

Signed,

Lonesome in Bunny Slippers in Bed-Sty (the good section)