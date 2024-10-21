Welcome to I*M*A*O! Posted by Oppo on 21 October 2024, 11:00 am (Imagine the letters changed. Ain’t nobody got time for Photoshops that don’t involve Gilligan’s Island.) My continuing role, of course, would be Spearchucker Jones. But then, Painless had a pretty good . . . let us say, . . . endowment. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related