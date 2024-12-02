… And I Think to Myself, What a Wonderful World

Posted by on

Just a morsel of positivity in these troubled times.

I’m not linking an audio or video of Satchmo, because I’m quite sure your imagination far surpasses electronic media.

And to prove it, here are some cheerleaders:

2

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.