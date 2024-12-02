Man Claims IMAO Has Affected His Thinking; Seeks Restitution Posted by Oppo on 2 December 2024, 5:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Did IMAO promise him a visit from the Great Pumpkin?
There’s precedent of girls demanding restitution when he doesn’t show up.
He should be paying us!
Can you hold off until I collect my IMAO bonus?
Ever since I found IMAO, I have lived every night in fear! Fear of the moon, and the horrible retribution it will surly rain down upon us! I require an emotional support intern as restitution, or a news lady with kicky sandals.
The only way to relieve Biscuit’s anxiety is to strike the moon first and decisively.