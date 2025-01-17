Friday Night Open Thread: Motivation Posted by Oppo on 17 January 2025, 6:00 pm What’s the point of making yourself the best that you can be, if there’s nowhere positive to go from there? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Golf. There is always hope for that lucky bounce.