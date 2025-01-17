Gaaah!

Posted by on

3 Comments

  2. I see that picture and I think, “God, why have you created that guy?”

    And God says (in a booming voice), “Examine your premises!”

    And I say, “Yes, Sir! My premise is YOU did it. So I was wrong.”

    And God says, “Lucifer is real.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.