Promoted Comment: Charcoal California

Courtesy of Bob B:

♪

On a dark desert highway, power cut off again

Warm smell of burnt embers rising up like back when

Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light

The fire leapt quickly and the sky grew dim, thick smoke turned daylight to night

Then they came to the doorway, a warning they did tell,

“You gotta get right on out of here, before this place turns to hell

Then they lit up the flashers and they peeled out away

There were voices down the corridor, I thought I heard them say

“Welcome to the Charcoal California

Such a smoky place (such a chokey place)

Such a burned-out place

Not enough trucks for the Charcoal California

Any time of year (any time of year)

It starts burning here”

The fire is pretty twisted, it torched the Mercedes-Benz,

The state is short of water stores, that means some fiery ends

Flames, they dance in the courtyard, no aid is in sight

Flames dance ’til they’re embers, some dance through the night

So I called up the Captain, “Please help me out here”

He said, “We haven’t had any chance here since 1969”

And still, those voices are calling from far away

Wake you up in the middle of the night just to hear them say

“Move out of the Hotel California

It’s a sucky place (turns to mucky place)

Such a big disgrace

They screwed it all up for the Charcoal California

That ain’t nice surprise (never a surprise)

They just pump out lies”

Smoke is on the ceiling, the pink retardant floats around

There is only one way out as it burns down to the ground

What’s left of burned out chambers, they stand in mute relief

They stab at us with steely knives, but we’ll never kill the grief

Last thing I remember, I was running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

“Relax, ” said the governor, “We are programmed to receive

You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave”

♪

